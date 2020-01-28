GOODLETTSVILLE, Tennessee — Dollar General’s newest store at 302 W. Pacific Ave. in Kingsville is now open.
Dollar General will celebrate the store’s official grand opening at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, with free prizes and special deals.
Additionally, the first 50 adult shoppers at the store will receive a $10 Dollar General gift card and the first 200 shoppers will receive a Dollar General tote bag with complimentary product samples, among other giveaways.
“Dollar General is committed to delivering a pleasant shopping experience that includes a convenient location, a wide assortment of merchandise and great prices on quality products,” Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development, said. “We hope our area customers will enjoy shopping at Dollar General’s new location.”
Traditional Dollar General stores employ approximately six to 10 people, depending on the need.
Anyone interested in employment may apply for available positions online at dollargeneral.com/careers.
For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs, visit dgliteracy.com.
