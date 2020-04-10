WARRENSBURG — Johnson County Economic Development Corporation is working to educate and communicate with primary/major employers to ensure businesses are up to date on all the latest information and how it may affect their business.
JCEDC encourages those experiencing any of the following to contact its office as there may be programs to help:
- Business disruption (supply chain, distribution, market)
- Loss/reduction of employment
- Need for operating capital, debt restructuring or increased workforce
JCEDC states it is working to stay updated on the latest resources and guidance to help Johnson County businesses with COVID-19 assistance programs.
Contact JCEDC for assistance with federal or state programs such as:
- CARES Act - Payroll Protection Program Loan Program
- Families First Coronavirus Response Act (Employer Paid Leave)
- SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL)
- SBA Debt Relief Program
- Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) Program
- Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program
- Missouri Shared Work
- Missouri Unemployment
As an official co-counseling location for the Missouri Small Business Development Center at State Fair Community College (MOSBDC at SFCC), JCEDC is continuing to provide small business assistance.
More information about JCEDC's small business services can be found at growjocomo.com/start-locate-grow/entrepreneurs/.
JCEDC also provides a Microloan Program, with loans up to $10,000 for small businesses in Johnson County, with expedited processes in place.
Since 2006, the Microloan Program has provided $125,000 to Johnson County businesses.
Funds are limited, contact JCEDC to learn more.
In order to stay prepared, JCEDC recommends seeking guidance from professional partners, including:
- Financial institution/lender
- Accountant
- Business insurance
- Attorney
JCEDC warns businesses to be aware of scams that are targeting employees and small businesses.
If you have concerns about the legitimacy of a program, contact JCEDC or professional partners.
To stay up to date, visit growjocomo.com/covid19/.
Contact JCEDC at (660) 747-0244 for questions.
