Holden student completes internship at JCEDC

JOHNSON COUNTY — Faith McDaniel of Holden served as Johnson County Economic Development’s nonprofit intern this summer.
McDaniel is currently a senior at Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri and is planning to graduate in December 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in communication studies and a minor in English.
McDaniel, with the help of Executive Director Tracy Brantner and the staff at JCEDC, learned about and completed the process of finalizing the proper documentation to help establish the Warrensburg Economic Coalition, Inc (WEC), a tax-exempt nonprofit organization.
WEC seeks to promote the economic and business interests of Warrensburg through civic engagement.
“I’m so grateful to JCEDC for the opportunity to learn more about the inner workings of nonprofits and to gain real world knowledge through hands-on experiences this summer,” McDaniel said. “Working with Tracy and helping to establish a local non-profit was a very rewarding experience. My time spent with JCEDC this summer has really cemented my interest in the nonprofit area and I hope to pursue this interest further post-graduation.”
“Meaningful work experience is necessary in every student’s education. JCEDC is grateful for the opportunity to partner with Faith and help her add a real-world project to her portfolio,” Brantner said. “We want to recognize and thank Faith for her dedication to getting this project off the ground and completed in such a short period of time. It was not an easy task and she handled it well.”
JCEDC, the only county-wide economic development organization, aims to positively affects business development, placemaking, entrepreneurship, talent development and regionalism and in doing so promotes the economic health of Johnson County, central Missouri region and the state of Missouri.
For more information, visit growjocomo.com.
