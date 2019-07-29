Airyn Guinn of Holden is one of three winners of the Tractor Supply “Great Neighbor” Contest - a contest in which youth submitted a photo and caption of a 4-H or FFA program or experience that shows how they've made a significant impact in their community.
Guinn will be honored during a ceremony 2 p.m. on Aug. 10, at the Tractor Supply booth at the Missouri State Fair. In addition to a commemorative plaque, winners will walk away with a special Tractor Supply gift pack.
"Each year, we look forward to joining fairs across the country because they are so important to our customers and their lifestyle," Phil Reiter, vice president of national and local store marketing at Tractor Supply Company, said in a press release. "From the 'Great Neighbor' Contest - which recognizes 4-H and FFA youth for their impact on neighbors, schools and communities - to the interactive games and hands-on activities at the Tractor Supply booth, the Mobile Fair Tour is a meaningful event that brings together friends and families while celebrating all those who love the land."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.