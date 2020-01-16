HOLDEN — Vice President and Senior Loan Processor Jean Shippy retired from her position at F&C Bank in Holden on Dec. 30 after 47 years at the business.
"It was like a second family," Shippy said. "I'm glad they kept me for all those years."
During her time working at F&C Bank, Shippy witnessed a transformation in the banking industry as businesses began embracing digital technologies.
"When I first started working there, we didn't have teller computers," Shippy said. "We did everything by hand. It's nothing like it used to be at all."
Shippy also saw the F&C Bank building itself go through four remodels.
Shippy started out as a cashier at the bank when she was 18 years old and worked her way up through the business over the years, obtaining the title of assistant vice president before reaching the position of vice president.
Shippy also spent much of her career as a teller and loan processor.
Over the course of her career, Shippy's responsibilities included running a proof machine, typing and renewing loans, balancing accounts such as general ledger accounts and working with real estate loans where she dealt with commercial buildings.
Prior to starting her job at F&C Bank, Shippy worked in a manufacturing position in Holden, but was laid off after nine months.
Afterwards, a friend from Shippy's church let her know that F&C Bank was looking for a new employee and she decided to take the job.
Shippy said she did not initially plan on staying at the bank for long, especially not for 47 years.
She said she originally intended to go to cosmetology school after spending some time at the bank.
"I never would have thought that I'd like banking," Shippy said. "But I never left. I got married here and had four boys here."
After nearly 50 years in the workforce and only a few weeks as a retiree, the feeling of retirement has not quite set in for her yet and is considering getting a part-time job working about three days a week.
"I haven't gotten used to retirement yet," Shippy said on Tuesday, Jan. 14. "It feels like a long vacation."
However, Shippy said she is looking forward to the summer-time weather to spend time in her yard with her flowers.
