Governor to promote Missouri, explore infrastructure strategies in Australia

JEFFERSON CITY — On Thursday, Aug. 1, Gov. Mike Parson departed for Australia for a second international trade mission. Australia is Missouri’s ninth largest international market with over $308 million in exports in 2018.
The governor will make several stops in Melbourne and Sydney to engage with infrastructure leaders, meet with business executives and promote Missouri as an ideal location for business.
Building on Parson’s infrastructure and workforce development priorities, one of the primary goals of the trade mission is to examine the feasibility of using an infrastructure asset recycling program in Missouri to raise revenue and strengthen the state’s infrastructure, according to a release from the governor’s office.
“Since day one, we’ve been focused on building Missouri’s future by improving infrastructure and workforce development,” Parson said in the release. “One of the ways we can do this is by looking at practices that are being successfully implemented in places like Australia, a leader in the infrastructure asset recycling industry, and bringing those best practices back to Missouri.”
In 2014, the Australian government launched an infrastructure asset recycling model in which state governments are incentivized to leverage public assets in sale and lease transactions.
Governments in Australia are currently being incentivized to sell off or lease public infrastructure assets such as ports, wharves, electric grid segments and housing developments. Revenue raised through those transactions is then reinvested into infrastructure projects.
In addition to learning about different infrastructure strategies and best practices, Parson will meet with several worldwide business leaders and Australian CEOs to highlight Missouri’s strong economy and business climate.
The Trade Mission is funded by the Hawthorn Foundation, a Missouri nonprofit.
