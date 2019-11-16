JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson announced on Wednesday, Nov. 13, the award of more than $7.8 million to 226 projects across Missouri for customized training assistance through the Department of Economic Development’s Missouri One Start program.
“No matter where you go, from Hayti to Maryville or Neosho to Hannibal, businesses need workers with the skills to get the job done,” Parson said. “Helping employers train new and existing workers helps them stay competitive and that means growth for the business and for our state’s economy.”
Some of the recipient companies include EnerSys, Inc. in Warrensburg; Midwest Metalcraft and Equipment in Windsor; and Pro-Con in Lee's Summit.
“Finding workers is the number one challenge facing businesses and economic developers today,” Missouri Department of Economic Development Director Rob Dixon said. “Efforts like Missouri One Start are going to unlock Missouri’s economic potential and set us apart from other states vying to attract new businesses or looking to lure our employers away from Missouri.”
The Missouri One Start customized training program provides eligible companies with resources to train or upskill their employees according to specific workforce needs.
Flexibility within the program allows companies to choose how the training is provided.
“Missouri One Start is the state’s leader in tailored workforce recruitment and customized training solutions dedicated to helping businesses grow,” Missouri One Start Director Kristie Davis said. “Missouri One Start is a comprehensive workforce program that ensures businesses have the right workforce, with the right skillset, at the right time.”
Missouri One Start is one of the key workforce development initiatives included in Senate Bill 68, which was signed into law in July.
A full list of companies that will receive training assistance can be found at ded.mo.gov/content/customized-training-awardees.
