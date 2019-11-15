Dollar General announces store construction in Leeton

LEETON — Dollar General is currently under construction on a new store at 266 S.E. Highway 2 in Leeton with an anticipated grand opening celebration scheduled for spring 2020.
Construction officially began in October 2019.
"In January, we really got the first hint that this might be a possibility," Taylor Elwell, mayor of Leeton, said. "We've been working a long time on making this come to fruition and we're really excited to see this finally take place."
Dollar General will offer Leeton residents a new place to shop for everyday goods in their community.
“Meeting our customers’ needs is our top priority when choosing store locations,” Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development, said. “We know convenience is a major factor in our customers' shopping decisions as we generally serve customers within a 3-5 mile radius, or 10 minute drive. This new location is a great fit for Dollar General.”
Elwell emphasized the importance of having a store such as Dollar General in the community as it will give residents a place to shop closer to their homes.
"For people who typically have to drive 15-20 minutes minutes to get groceries or household goods, this will be right down the road for them now," Elwell said. "It makes our community a lot more livable, especially for our older folks and retired folks."
In addition to convenience, Dollar General will provide the City of Leeton with additional revenue derived from sales taxes.
"The sales tax revenue that it'll brings to our community will be huge as well," Elwell said. "We'll be able to do some additional projects and fund the priorities that we have not been able to fund in the past."
While the projects the tax revenue will fund have yet to be decided, Elwell said some possibilities include improvements to infrastructure such as streets, sidewalks or parks.
Additionally, Dollar General stores typically employ about six to 10 people, depending on the need.
"This will have a great economic impact," Elwell said. "It will prove a few jobs locally, which in a community of 550 is amazing."
Anyone interested in Dollar General employment can visit dollargeneral.com.
Dollar General is also involved in the communities it serves by supporting literacy and education.
At the cash register of every Dollar General store, customers interested in learning how to read, speak English or prepare for their high school equivalency test can pick up a brochure with a postage-paid reply card that can be mailed in for a referral to a local organization that offers free literacy services.
Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $172 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 11 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education.
For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs, visit dgliteracy.com.
“The City of Leeton is thrilled to welcome Dollar General to the community,” Elwell said. “In addition to the creation of new jobs and positive economic impact, we look forward to our partnership with Dollar General for many years to come.”
(1) comment
This is fantastic! But i do not see Leeton on the page to apply for a job
