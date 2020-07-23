WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce, Warrensburg Main Street and the City of Warrensburg have partnered together to bring the Love What’s Local Dog Days of Summer Sale, previously known as Community Sidewalk Sale, to Warrensburg.
This is the sixth year the three entities have worked together to enhance the local economy and provide a unique shopping experience to residents by organizing this weekend event.
On Friday, Aug. 14, and Saturday, Aug. 15, a wide variety of businesses throughout the greater Warrensburg area will be participating in the event.
Each participating business will have Dog Days of Summer Sale flyers in their window to indicate they are participating in the event.
“This is a great event to come out and support our local retailers and to Love What’s Local,” Executive Director of Warrensburg Main Street Jill Purvis said.
“This is a perfect opportunity for Warrensburg to show support for all of our retail business and organizations," Executive Director of the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce Suzanne Taylor said. "Where you buy directly impacts how much money stays in our community.”
According to Forbes, “Small businesses deliver community character and economic advantages to the town they are positioned in, but also strengthen partnerships among neighbors, residents, other small business owners, community leaders and even schools by offering social and economic relationships. Many also support local causes, within our community.”
The organizations stated that local businesses give back to the community and the Dog Days of Summer Sale is a perfect time to show them our support in return.
The organizations encourage customers to submit their receipt from a Dog Days of Summer Sale participating business on Aug. 14 or 15 to lovewhatslocalburg@gmail.com or to the LWL Facebook Page, to be entered to win $50 cash in a random drawing.
The photo must be submitted by midnight on Sunday, August 16.
For more information about Love What’s Local or the Dog Days of Summer Sale, contact Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce at (660) 747-3168, or Warrensburg Main Street at (660) 429-3988.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.