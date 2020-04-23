KANSAS CITY — Starting Friday, April 24, guests of select Kansas City and surrounding area Culver’s restaurants will have the opportunity to donate meals to local area first responders.
Missouri participating restaurants include Blue Springs, Independence, Kansas City (64th Street), Kansas City (State Line Road), Lee’s Summit, Liberty, Platte City, Raymore and Warrensburg.
Participating Culver’s locations in Kansas include Lawrence, Kansas City (Prairie Crossing), Overland Park and Mission.
Guests can purchase a meal donation for $10.
The meal donations will be collected from April 24 through May 15.
All money and meals will be donated to local area first responder organizations.
“All of our restaurants have consistently had a strong relationship with the first responders in our communities,” organizer Joey Connaughty said. “Now more than ever, we want to provide an opportunity to support them and lift their spirits.”
For more information, contact Connaughty at connaughtyj@gmail.com or (608) 566-5506.
“It’s difficult for those that are quarantined and are not able to volunteer their help during these times,” Connaughty said. “Without the opportunity to currently volunteer, opportunities to give back are limited. Our meal donation program gives our guests the ability to directly help their surrounding communities during this unprecedented time.”
