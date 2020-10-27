Cruze Boutique and Studio welcomed to downtown Warrensburg

WARRENSBURG — Cruze Boutique and Studio owner Samantha Crouch hopes to bring a personalized touch to Warrensburg with her new storefront where she sells a variety of items and clothing designed by herself as well as local artists.
Cruze Boutique and Studio officially opened for business on Oct. 2.
The Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce celebrated the store's opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday, Oct. 22.
At the ceremony, Crouch held a raffle for attendees where the winner received a prize consisting of products from the boutique.
At Cruze Boutique and Studio, Crouch sells items such as jewelry, clothing and personalized items she designed in her new space.
"I really just wanted a place to make things, my own space to design," Crouch said.
Crouch also hosts crafting sessions at the storefront where customers can create their own unique crafts.
Additionally, Crouch plans on highlighting a local artist every month at the boutique.
"I hope that (the store) brings a sense of unity within our community and gives local artists and community members a place to go to do fun events and a place to shop where the things in here they can't find anywhere else," Crouch said. "That's my goal: To find some unique pieces."
When opening the business, Crouch said she had to overcome obstacles such as figuring out how to fund herself, determining costs and obtaining all of her business permits and tax forms.
While running a business is a new concept to Crouch, she is a veteran at crafting and hopes to provide the unique items local artists and herself have designed to Johnson County.
