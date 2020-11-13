City of Knob Noster provides funds to JCEDC

KNOB NOSTER — Knob Noster Mayor Adam Morton on behalf of the City of Knob Noster and Board of Aldermen, presented a $2,000 investment to Johnson County Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Tracy Brantner in support of JCEDC’s mission.
“The City of Knob Noster is grateful for all that the JCEDC team does for our community," Morton said. "Because of their exceptional support and encouragement, we have more fully realized our growth potential and we have pushed up our sleeves to translate potential into reality. While economic development can take on many forms, in order for its results to prove both dynamic and sustainable, strategies that are genuinely centered on enhancing the state of wellbeing for all must be put into motion. Without a doubt, the support that JCEDC offers the city, our commercial sector and our revitalization efforts underscores the notion that JCEDC not only aspires to fulfill this transformative vision of economic development but also thrives in doing so, both here and across our great county."
“Economic development looks different in all communities yet together affects all aspects of life in our region," Brantner said. "The City of Knob Noster is a great example of a community rolling their sleeves up and improving daily life. JCEDC is grateful for the financial support from the City of Knob Noster, which allows JCEDC to continue to assist and serve Johnson County communities, business and industry, and individuals."
JCEDC states Knob Noster is committed to growing with purpose by enhancing the quality of life for residents and visitors alike.
"The city, its top-ranked school system, and its expanding commercial sector have sights aimed high for thriving in 2020 and beyond while remaining steadfast to the community’s vibrant heritage, small-town pride and welcoming spirit," JCEDC states.
With over 60 volunteers and partners, JCEDC mission is to positively affect business development, placemaking, entrepreneurship, talent development and regionalism and in doing so promote the economic health of Johnson County, Central Missouri region and the state of Missouri.
