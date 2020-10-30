WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for RISE Crafts and Curiosities Thursday, Oct. 29 to celebrate the business' change of location to Hawthorne Plaza.
RISE Communications Director Madilyn Hackett said the main reason the business moved its storefront from downtown Warrensburg to Hawthorne Plaza was due to the extra space the new location provided.
"We had a lot of ideas that that particular particular location just couldn't provide for us," Hackett said.
Hackett added that the relationships the organization built in the downtown area made the decision to move a difficult one.
"It was a hard decision to move down here, but we do have a lot more square footage here to be able to host our parties and some other things we have going on here, so we're super excited to be here," Hackett said.
With the extra space provided, RISE was able to place a kiln donated by the Blaine Whitworth Foundation, Rotary Club, Twister Sports and For the Burg NCC (Northside Christian Church) in the facility.
Hackett said the extra space also provides more room for crafting and individuals in the workspace.
RISE Crafts and Curiosities closed their previous location Feb. 3 and opened the doors to their new location on Feb. 15.
Hackett said the business received assistance in moving everything to the new location from employees as well as community members.
Hackett added that RISE Crafts and Curiosities is trying to make room for new inventory and is hosting a 50% off sale on home decor starting Nov. 6.
