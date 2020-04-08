WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce hosted a COVID-19 information meeting Tuesday, April 7, via Zoom to provide relevant information to chamber members and allow them to ask questions concerning the current situation.
Panel speakers included Chamber Chair Greg Hall, Chamber Chair Jeremy VanWey, Warrensburg Mayor Casey Lund, Emergency Medical Services Chief Shane Lockard, Johnson County Community Health Services Administrator Mary Thaut and Warrensburg Police Chief Rich Lockhart.
Hall said that the chamber is currently working to promote small businesses that remain in operation while adhering to social distancing and stay-at-home orders.
Hall discussed some of the loans that are being offered to businesses, such as disaster loans and grants from the Small Business Association.
Hall also said local banks can help directly with Paycheck Protection Program loans.
"I think every bank in town is participating or is getting signed up to participate in this to try and help," Hall said. "There are millions of dollars that have already been approved for the greater Warrensburg area that we're just waiting to get into our business owner's hands."
Hall said that at the moment, most banks are waiting for the SBA to provide the loan documents that customers will sign.
Hall said somewhere between $35 billion and $40 billion has been approved nation-wide so far and ensured that those who have applied and been approved will receive their funds.
VanWey spoke about a grant opportunity available for public entities and private non-profits called Request for Public Assistance that includes a 75% grant cost share that reimburses 75% of costs spent on emergency protective measures such as personal protective equipment and extra cleaning supplies due to COVID-19.
VanWey also passed along information outlined in Gov. Mike Parson's stay-at-home order that limits occupancy in relation to building size and offered to assist business owners if they have questions regarding this.
Lockard spoke to attendees about the various aspects of COVID-19, such as the main ways the virus is transferred, ways to help prevent the spread and how it differs from other viruses.
Lockard also spoke on behalf of the COVID-19 Task Force and said it is working to put together guidelines and recommendations for essential businesses to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as they continue to operate.
"There's no way to solve all the problems," Lockard said. "As long as one human comes into contact with another human, you're going to have the opportunity to spread an infectious disease. But we can do some things to try and minimize that risk to protect ourselves."
Thaut discussed the JCCHS' stay-at-home order issued April 1 and encouraged business owners to reach out to JCCHS for questions relating to which businesses are considered essential and can remain in operation during this order.
Lockhart stressed the importance of the stay-at-home order to WPD as limiting time spent out of the home lessens the chance of being involved in an accident that requires a police response, lessening the risk of potentially spreading the virus to the officers.
Lockhart also discussed the changes WPD has made to ensure the safety of responding officers by limiting the amount of interactions officers have with the public during non-emergency reports.
"It doesn't diminish the level of service you get, but we just aren't able to provide that personal touch at this time," Lockhart said.
Lund discussed the challenges small businesses are facing amid social distancing orders, but also said he has been seeing businesses making great innovations during this time.
"We're going to come back stronger than ever once we get through this," Lund said.
