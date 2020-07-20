Chamber gift certificates donated to essential workers, volunteers

WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with Murdock Banner Financial Group, donated Chamber gift certificates to essential workers and volunteers throughout the community as a thank you for their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Funds for the gift certificates were raised from the Murdock Banner Financial Group’s Annual Shred Fest on June 20 where free-will donations were accepted in exchange for secure document shredding.
The Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce gift certificate program benefits business members and the Warrensburg community.
This program directs customers to local businesses’ doors and helps keep consumer dollars in Warrensburg.
To see a full list of gift certificate participants, visit warrensburg.org/gift-certificates/.
For more information, call the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce at 747-3168 or email chamber@warrensburg.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.