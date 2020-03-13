WARRENSBURG —Central Missouri Community Credit Union states it has activated its Business Continuity Plan amid the outbreak of the novel corona virus (COVID-19).
"While closing our branches is not something that is happening at this time, we must be prepared in the event a health risk presents itself," CMCCU states.
The Business Continuity Plan, which includes CMCCU's Pandemic Policy and Procedures, which addresses the current situation, includes:
- Staff working from home to process and keep payments posted to your account.
- Providing best practices advised by the CDC to prevent the spread of any illness.
- Coordinating communications with associates, clients, and partners.
"The safety of our staff and our members is always our top priority," CMCCU states. "Currently we are keeping branch locations open and are taking extra precautions."
Due to these circumstances, CMCCU states the annual meeting has been postponed until further notice.
CMCCU states it has also increased the frequency of its cleaning, wiping down and sanitizing all counter tops, doorknobs, handles, restrooms, touch screens, coin machines and chairs.
"We have provided hand sanitizer throughout our locations," CMCCU states. "If you are sick and have been diagnosed with a contagious illness, we ask that you please utilize our drive-thru, ATM or Drop Box for your convenience."
CMCCU also suggests customers signup for its electronic services which include: Audio Response, Virtual Branch, Estatements, Mobile App, and Mobile Deposit.
"These remote banking services will help you manage your finances during any interruption," CMCCU states.
For more information, visit cmccreditunion.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.