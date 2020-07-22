Central Bank of Warrensburg names Marshall Abney as president

WARRENSBURG — Central Bank of Warrensburg announced that Marshall Abney was named president by the bank’s board of directors on Tuesday, July 14, the day of the bank's 36th anniversary in Warrensburg.
Marshall Abney had previously served as Central Bank’s senior vice president, lending manager.
During the same meeting, the board approved Richard Lloyd as vice chairman of the board.
Steve Abney will continue to serve as chief executive officer and chairman of the board.
“Marshall has a keen mind, is connected to the Warrensburg and surrounding communities, and takes an entrepreneurial view toward new opportunities for growth," Marshall Abney’s predecessor, Steve Abney, said. "And he also understands the importance of outstanding customer service for community banking. The financial services industry is evolving at an increasingly rapid pace and Marshall will help keep Central Bank at the forefront of the industry.”
Marshall Abney began his banking career with Central Bancompany as a loan processor in 2006 while in college.
He graduated from the University of Central Missouri in 2007 with a degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance.
Upon graduating, he joined Central Bancompany in Kansas City as a credit analyst.
He returned to Central Bank of Warrensburg in 2009 as a loan officer, later the vice president and commercial lending manager and most recently as senior vice president and senior lending manager.
Marshall Abney earned his MBA in Finance from UCM in 2012 and graduated from the Graduate School of Banking at Colorado in 2014.
In addition to his banking experience, Marshall Abney has been an adjunct professor of finance at UCM since 2013, teaching MBA level finance courses.
He is the vice president of the Warrensburg Schools Foundation Board and an advisory board member at the UCM Harmon College of Business and Professional Studies.
He resides in Warrensburg with his wife Jessie, and their two daughters, Collins and Harper.
“Central Bank of Warrensburg is recognized as a leader among community banks," Marshall Abney said. "That reputation has been built by generations of skilled professionals dedicated to the institution and to the communities it serves. I am honored to lead this organization.”
For more information, visit centralbank.net.
