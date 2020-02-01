WARRENSBURG — David Duffey, owner of Zydeco's said he is aiming to open his Cajun and Southern food restaurant in Warrensburg in winter 2020.
Zydeco's will be located at 609 E. Young Ave. in the Santa Fe Trail Shopping Center.
Duffey said the restaurant is nearly ready to open, but he is waiting for the restaurant's furniture to come in and for inspections to be completed.
Duffey has worked in the restaurant industry for about 24 years and was working in Springfield when J.W. Franklin Co. Chairman Jerry Franklin, property owner, contacted him about the available building.
"The building looked nice," Duffey said. "I took a tour of the town and really enjoyed the town. I came from a small town myself and this seemed like a good fit."
Zydeco's will be the first restaurant that Duffey owns.
"I've never had the chance to own one myself and this seemed like a good opportunity," Duffey said.
