WARRENSBURG — In order to provide an educational resource for businesses regarding COVID-19, the Business Education Strike Team was formed in April and is offering information and advice regarding safety practices and help for business owners to transition through COVID-19.
Sherry Roberts, Western Missouri Medical Center diabetes educator and registered dietitian, was asked to form the team and was provided with the contact information for a few people that were interested in helping.
The team is comprised of members from various local agencies such as WMMC, Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce, Johnson County Economic Development Corporation and Johnson County Community Health Services.
Roberts said having members who have experience in public health and local businesses has helped the team be able to provide the best information it can.
“We can all come at this from different perspectives,” Roberts said. “It’s a good dynamic of people that care about the community and want to make sure that businesses have the tools and information they need to succeed.”
Roberts said that Darinda Dick and Shane Lockard of the Johnson County COVID-19 Task Force initiated the idea of forming the group.
The team has worked to determine what questions businesses have regarding operating amid COVID-19 and provide answers to them.
To do this, Roberts said the team sent surveys to a number of local businesses to listen to the questions local business owners had.
The team then took the feedback it received and determined what questions it could answer and what information it could share with local businesses.
Roberts said that while much of the information is already available, it is often spread across multiple different websites and certain information is sometimes spread across various pages of a website, making it difficult to find all the information a business needs in one spot.
“Our goal was to try and get that information, consolidate it and put it on a page that they may go to for information regarding local stuff,” Roberts said.
Some of the advice the team has offered to businesses has included how to properly implement social distancing within a business, information on how to properly disinfect surfaces, what organizations such as OSHA and the CDC recommend and protocols to follow if an employee is feeling sick.
Roberts said the group is focused on providing safety information to businesses rather than legal or financial assistance information.
Roberts said the group’s initial goal was to provide education to essential businesses that remained open during the state and county stay-at-home orders, but is now providing education to any business that needs it as the orders have been lifted and businesses deemed non-essential are reopening.
“Our next step is to be available to offer education to the businesses that might be overwhelmed or just need help walking through this process,” Roberts said.
While Roberts does not know how long the team will continue to offer its services, she said they will remain available to assist for as long as businesses need.
Roberts encouraged businesses to reach out to herself and the team so that they can discuss the business and what its specific needs are in order to operate their businesses in accordance with local and state guidelines.
Roberts can be contacted via email at sroberts@wmmc.com.
Information compiled by the Business Education Strike Team can be found at johnsoncountyhealth.org/business-education/.
