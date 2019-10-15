Burg Dogs brings quick bites to downtown Warrensburg

WARRENSBURG — Burg Dogs, a local hot dog cart located at the corner of East Market and Holden streets, rolled into town and opened for business Friday, Oct. 11.
Burg Dogs is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Tim Russell, owner of Burg Dogs, followed this career path after discovering a lack of available job listings in his field of study.
"When I graduated college, I had trouble finding a job," Russell said. "I thought to myself, I need a job and I can't find something in my major, so what else do I like to do? I like to cook, I like to work with people, let's do a hot dog cart."
Russell saw that while downtown Warrensburg houses a number of places to eat, he could provide a different experience than a traditional restaurant.
"We have a lot of great restaurants and bars downtown, but there's nowhere really quick, fast and easy to eat," Russell said. "In basically every place downtown you have to sit down, wait for someone to take your order, wait for the food to come out and it takes a while."
Russell aims to serve the customers on-the-go or in need of a quick meal.
"There are people who need something quick and easy and in five minutes, they're done and gone," Russell said.
Another attribute Russell finds in owning a cart is its transportability, which allows him to bring Burg Dogs to events and different locations with relative ease as he already transports the stand from his house to downtown Warrensburg each business day.
Burg Dogs was present at the University of Central Missouri homecoming parade on Saturday, Oct. 12.
Russell plans on bringing the hot dog cart to more events in the future and is looking into attending Dickens Christmas in December as well as next year's Burg Fest.
"Anything I can get into, I'd love to participate in," Russell said.
Born and raised in Warrensburg, Russell decided to bring what he considers a local favorite to his cart: Peach Nehi soda.
Russell said Nehi is a hard-to-find soda created in the early 1900's that has not been sold in many locations in recent years since it's company buyout.
"Peach Nehi is well-known around this area because of Bartle Scout Camp, a boy scout camp in Osceola, where they make Peach Nehi floats," Russell said.
Russell said just about everyone in the area who has been through Boy Scouts has had a Peach Nehi float.
"Everyone who has had them loves them," Russell said. "They're amazing."
In the weeks leading up to the opening of Burg Dogs, Russell engaged with those interested in his business on Facebook to ask about people's favorite drinks, toppings, buns and what other suggestions they might have for his stand.
Russell said he takes all of the feedback into account and could potentially make changes to the menu and add new items or toppings in the future.
"If I get enough people saying they want something, I'll definitely consider it," Russell said.
Because Russell owns his own business, he is able to make changes to his menu and make other decisions relating to the business himself.
"That's the best thing about being a small business; I can change things," Russell said. "A big business that is franchised out can't change their menu. They have to do what the big guys up in corporate say."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.