Warrensburg's Chad Appleton of Murdock Banner Financial Group has completed the Certified Financial Planner certification.
Candidates for the CFP designation must complete a minimum of three years of experience, seven courses including a capstone course, as well as a final comprehensive examination through the CFP Board. They must also fulfill stringent experience and ethics requirements.
According to the CFP Board, the total number CFP certifications is 84,420 as of April 30, 2019.
