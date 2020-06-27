ALDI to expand curbside grocery pickup availability

ALDI is expanding its curbside grocery pickup to offer more options to customers.
After a successful pilot in select markets, ALDI announced curbside grocery pickup will be available in nearly 600 ALDI stores across the country by the end of July.
"Our curbside grocery pickup pilot was quickly embraced by our customers and demand for this service has continued to increase," Jason Hart, ALDI U.S. CEO, said. "We're pleased to be bringing this service to customers across 35 states over the next several weeks. We are always looking for ways to make the ALDI shopping experience even more convenient and accessible for everyone. Whether shopping in-store, or online for delivery or pickup, we'll continue to be here to safely serve our customers."
To find the nearest ALDI store that offers curbside grocery pickup, visit shop.ALDI.us or open the ALDI mobile app.
Shoppers fill their online carts with products and select a pickup time and location at checkout.
Designated parking spots are clearly marked when they arrive at their ALDI and an employee will load groceries into their car.
Additional fees apply to curbside, delivery and online orders.
Items on sale in the store may not be on sale through the Instacart platform.
