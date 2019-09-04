Acceptable work hours for youth change after Labor Day

Youth employment is important to the economic vitality of Missouri; it teaches life skills for the next generation of citizens and contributes to the successes of our small businesses and employers.
One of the missions of the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations is to ensure that employees of all ages are being treated fairly and safely when they start their first jobs.
The Division of Labor Standards works with employers, parents and school officials to help keep young workers safe and healthy.
Beginning Sept. 2, 2019, the acceptable work hours for youth, ages 14 and 15, made its annual change to protect youth health and safety during the school year.
From Labor Day to June 1, while school is in session, the acceptable work hours are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for 14 and 15 year olds.
They can work no more than eight hours on non-school days (weekends or school breaks) and no more than three hours on school days.
From June 1 to Labor Day, while school is not in session, the acceptable work hours are from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. for 14 and 15 year olds. They can work no more than eight hours on non-school days.
No matter the time of year, 14 and 15 year olds can work no more than six days a week.
In certain circumstances, 14 and 15 year olds may work until 10:30 p.m. if employed at a regional fair between June 1 and Labor Day.
If you feel your child’s employer is not complying with youth employment labor laws, visit labor.mo.gov/youth-employment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.