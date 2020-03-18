Billy Rexal Maham, 87, of Knob Noster, Missouri, went to Glory, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the Missouri Veterans Home in Warrensburg.
Bill was born December 11, 1932, in Abingdon, Illinois, and was raised in Quincy on the Mississippi River. He enlisted in the United States Army Air Forces at the age of fourteen, December 1947. Bill was one of the first true U.S. Air Force airmen. On July 2, 1950, he deployed from Itazuke Air Base, Japan, to Daegu, South Korea, with Commander, Maj Dean Hess, Bout One Project, providing air support to the U.S. 24th Infantry Division. As a teenager Bill stood in the burned-out city of Pyongyang, North Korea. He retired from the Air Force after 24 years of service in 1971. Bill was a city mail carrier in Warrensburg for over 20 years retiring in 1993.
He was united in marriage to Julia Margaret Gallegos on June 7, 1953, in Denver, Colorado. While in the Air Force the couple made their home in Denver, Panama Canal Zone, Kansas, Texas, Washington State, back to Panama and Texas prior to moving to the Knob Noster/Warrensburg area. Bill enjoyed his fish ponds, yard sales, cutting firewood, gardening, and tinkering around his farm north of Montserrat. He loved all animals, notably dogs, horses, pigeons and chickens. Bill loved everything outdoors. He was never without his keen wit and enjoyed talking to anybody that would listen, he knew no strangers. Bill and Julia supported the La Monte Christen Youth Home and were generously supportive of their children’s and grandchildren’s endeavors.
Survivors include three sons: John Maham (Katherine) of Warrensburg, MO; Billy Maham (Terri) of O’Fallon, IL and Dan Maham (Mona) of Knob Noster, MO; two daughters: Jackie Blevins (Rob) of Knob Noster, MO and Jeanie Jones (Randy) of Warrensburg, MO; fifteen grandchildren and twenty-six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Julia, on January 10, 2019.
Following cremation, due to the nation’s current health crisis and Bill’s wishes, services will be scheduled at a later date. Bill’s final resting place will be with Julia in San Luis, Colorado. “God Bless America” was Bill’s battle song.
Donations can be made to La Monte Christian Youth Home.
Arrangements entrusted to Williams Funeral Chapel in Warrensburg.
