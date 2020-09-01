Among the first wines that I ever wrote about were those of Wente Vineyards (Wentevineyards.com).
Like your first kiss or first date, you never forget the occasion and it always lies safe and secure among your cherished memories; and so it is with Wente and me.
Over the years, it has slipped into the background along with some other things that I have learned over my lifetime, but it has never left me.
It was then, with great joy, that I was privileged to reacquaint myself with that old friend.
The question was would they still be as I remembered them or had they succumbed to the current “bottom line” business philosophy? The answer was a resounding NO.
The years have been kind to Wente.
The wines I sampled seemed bigger, better and with greater depth than I remembered. What was also impressive was that the wines had not taken the current route and priced themselves into the stratosphere but have remained in the affordable range.
Wente 2018 Livermore Valley Southern Hills Cabernet Sauvignon ($20)
Let's begin by saying that this is not one of those cabs that will make you swoon in ecstasy with the first sip.
It is a wine that has been made to accompany red meat dishes without overpowering them but will also fit well with many of the vegan foods.
All of the interesting and enticing flavors found in far more costly cabernet sauvignon wines are present in this gem.
The lush flavor of berries, ripe cherries and cassis are underscored by a gentle oak sensation.
The Wente 2018 Livermore Valley Southern Hills Cabernet Sauvignon is a prime example of a well made, California cabernet sauvignon and can proudly hold up its head high when compared with other California cabs in and around the same price range.
Wente 2018 Riva Ranch Chardonnay ($22)
This wine is typical of all of the wines from Wente, luxurious, well made and elegant.
Throughout the entire process of making this wine, extra care has been taken from the selection of the grapes to the wine making procedures.
All of this tender loving care resulted in an impeccable wine of great character and distinction.
The wine features green apple and tropical fruit in both the aroma and flavor.
Coupled with this is a positive oak and vanilla flavor.
Unlike many of the lesser chardonnays, this wine has a long, fruity and captivating finish.
Try this wine with seafood as well as almost any poultry based dishes and I am sure it will revive your faith in the possibilities of a chardonnay wine.
Wente 2018 Morning Fog Chardonnay ($18)
Wente Morning Fog; the name alone says it all.
It is the cool morning fog that blows over the vineyard that helps to produce the delicate flavors and aromas necessary for a full flavored chardonnay.
All too often, the very sensitive chardonnay grapes get baked by the sun.
The result of this sunburning is higher grape sugar which, in a dry wine, increases the alcohol when fermented to dryness.
Too much alcohol then requires some additional processing to reduce it.
As a bit of FYI, the fabled great chardonnays of France are grown in a district that is about as far north that fine grapes can be grown.
Now you know why there can be massive differences between chardonnays from producer to producer.
The Wente 2018 Morning Fog Chardonnay offers the drinker a fine wine at a reasonable price.
This wine is heavy with aromas of summer fruits, vanilla and oak.
All of these aromas are continued into the flavor with the added sensation of big, ripe, raisins.
Like all of the Wente wines, there is a long and fruity finish that lasts in the mouth for many minutes after it has been swallowed.
This may not be the wine for wine snobs (it’s not expensive enough for them) but it certainly can fill the bill anyplace a Chardonnay or a really fine sipping wine is called for.
