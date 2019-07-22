There is an old axiom “be careful what you wish for” and in my case, very true.
I sent a note to some of the producers and their agencies that I wanted to do a column on Zinfandel.
The results were mind blowing.
It took my focus group and I two weeks of tasting to separate the wines in good, better, best categories and we came up with a dramatic conclusion; there were no poor, weak or undistinguished Zinfandels in the bunch.
We found that while all of the wines were made with the same grape, there were no carbon copies.
All of the wines had their own particular nuances produced by either vineyard location or the addition of small amounts of other red wine varieties to create or continue a “house style."
Discovering the one you like best might take a while, but in doing so, you may achieve vinological Nirvana.
While all of the wines listed here may not be available on your dealer’s shelves, they are available via the internet.
Internet buying of wine, as well as other products, has become the norm rather than the exception.
Ordering wines via the internet during the summer months can be very tricky.
If the wine is shipped to you via un-air conditioned trucks it can be ruined by the excessive heat that can develop inside the shippers trucks.
Some shippers have air conditioned trucks, so check first before you order your wines.
Lastly, never ever never open a bottle of red wine the same day you receive it.
Red wines develop a problem called “Bottle Sickness” that impairs the attributes due to the shaking. Wait at least a day.
Folie à Deux Zinfandel 2016 ($20). If you have read my columns for any time, you know that I have a special place in my heart (or palate) for Folie à Deux wines and this wine not only supports my feeling but amplifies it.
Neyers Zinfandel 'Vista Luna' 2017 ($30). This wine was very new to me but I believe it is now in the “old friend” class. Vista Luna pushes the fruit flavor to the limit and then ends in a glorious finish. This wine is Zinfandel at its finest.
Gehricke Russian River Valley 2016 Zinfandel ($30). Incredible was the almost universal opinion of the focus group. The reason was simple to ascertain; the proprietor of the winery is none other than August Sebastiani, a member of the famed Sebastiani winemaking family that put Sonoma county on the winemaking map. To put it simply, the master has not lost his touch: this wine is outstanding.
Napa Cellars Zinfandel 2016 ($25). Another old friend that I can recommend without question. It is a soft, smooth, complex wine that exposes all of the beauties that a Zinfandel can offer and then some.
Joel Gott California Zinfandel 2017 ($20). Like all of the Joel Gott wines, this Zinfandel is rich, full flavored with plenty of oak and a humongous finish.
Terra d'Oro Deaver Vineyard Zinfandel 2015 ($25). Terra d'Oro Home Vineyard Zinfandel 2017 ($25). Same grape, same producer, but fruit sourced from different vineyards. It would prove interesting to get both and have your own qualitative experience of the difference location can make. Both were excellent and added extra importance to location, location, location.
Artezin 2017 Zinfandel ($16). From the name alone you can deduce that these are people who are really into Zinfandel. Artezin winemakers have created their own easily recognized house style with the addition of 15% Petite Sirah; and what an explosive style that is. All that I can add is that there will always be an Artezin in my wine library.
Leese-Fitch 2016 California Zinfandel ($12). If you are looking for a Zinfandel blend, this one is the champion. Starting with the Zinfandel grapes, the Leese-Fitch winemakers added 12% Petite Sirah, 4% Barbera and 2% Merlot to the blend and came up with a very interesting deviation from the rest of the pack, and that deviation is definitely worth looking into.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.