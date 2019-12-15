The holiday season is synonymous with many things, including exchanging gifts with friends and loved ones. Each year, certain items prove more trendy than others. Get the scoop on the gear and gadgets that are bound to be on the top of wish lists this year.
Amazon Echo Show 5
This is the latest incarnation of the Echo Show at a more affordable price point than past incarnations. The screen is a smart display and enables users to make video calls, play games, watch videos, check the weather, and control smart home devices. A new privacy feature allows users to turn off the camera and microphone when the device isn’t in use.
Battery pack case
There’s no need to waste time sitting by the phone charger waiting for popular iPhones to revive their batteries with a battery pack case. A charging case provides extra talk time or video streaming and fits comfortably on various models.
VicTsing Wireless Shower Speaker
Whether a friend or loved one is practicing for a night out at karaoke or enjoys getting pumped up in the morning with upbeat tunes, a waterproof shower speaker is a hot gift. It can stream music or bluetooth over calls from a phone.
Fitbit fitness tracker
A Fitbit product is certain to be a winner for fitness enthusiasts. The Fitbit Charge HR Wireless Activity Wristband is an affordable option capable of tracking workouts. It also can sync with a phone and is water-resistant.
Blink XT Home Security Camera
People with security on their minds, including those who want to keep tabs on their homes while they’re at work or on vacation, may cherish this security camera. The newest version is weatherproof and has cloud storage. Motion detection will set off an alert on a person’s phone or tablet in real time.
Tile Trackers
Handy Tile gadgets connect to keys, bags and other belongings that frequently go missing. Simply connect to the app and the device will ring, identifying the location. The upgraded version covers 200 feet and has a louder volume.
iRobot Braava Robot Mop
This powerful robot will mop and sweep tile and hardwood floors. Pair it with the traditional iRobot vacuum and an entire house can be cleaned without lifting a finger.
These are just a handful of the items that will be coveted this holiday season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.