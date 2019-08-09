It has been a long time, no, make that a very long times since Australian wine have been on our shores in any quantity.
Unfortunately, Australia has been devastated by years of severe drought, which has severely curtailed the growing of grapes and thus, the making of wine.
Unyielding heat has taken its toll too but the wine-grape growing vineyards in South Central Australia have overcome these catastrophic difficulties and have continued to produce quality fruit.
There are still some excellent wine coming out of Australia and the wines from Two Hands Winery are among the best of the best.
Not only are the wines good, but there is also a little of the typical Australian tongue in cheek humor on each label.
Two Hands Gnarly Dudes 2018 Barossa Valley Shiraz ($30). Shiraz has become Australia's hallmark wine, making it the most popular red wine "down under." Like our Zinfandel, Shiraz is an easy to drink, easy to like, enjoyable red wine that goes well with most of today’s popular foods. The bottle is embossed and the closure is a screw top as are all the other Two Hands Wines. Before you turn up your nose at the screw top on a red wine, they have been found to be a better and safer closure than the traditional cork; they do not rot or dry out. The name Gnarly Dudes does not indicate that it is a lesser wine, but a friendly reference to the gnarly vines that produced this very fine wine. The color of “Gnarly Dudes” is a deep red that colorfully announces a huge aroma centering around blueberry, licorice and eucalyptus, all held together by a light dusting of oak. On the palate, the wine concentrates on dark summer berries and plum with undertones of red berries. There is oak, derived from oak barrel aging, but it is present in modest, dignified amounts. The finish is long, fruity and memorable.
Two Hands Angels' Share 2018 McLaren Vale Shiraz ($30). This wine is another song on the same theme. The name Angels Share refers to an ancient term that is still used today to account for the wine and alcohol that evaporates while the wine is aging in barrels. Shiraz is a grape variety that bellows its Australian heritage and this particular Shiraz is a fine example of what both the grape and Australian winemakers can do. The color is a dark ruby with the aroma offering the scents of ripe blueberries and of course, oak. The flavor continues the cherry/berry with the addition of a spicy element in the background and here too the sensation of new wine. This is a well-balanced wine that can serve as an accompaniment to a very wide variety of meat, fish and cheese dishes.
Two Hands Sexy Beast McLaren Vale Cabernet Sauvignon ($30). Cabernet Sauvignon wines are probably the most controversial and criticized wines in the world, so if one falls flat on its face in the marketplace, it can ruin a winery and its reputation for a very long time as well as that of the person who recommended it. Both Two Hands and I have little to fear with this entrant into the super competitive premium cab market. This is a wine that not only reflects the charms and beauties that have made the variety famous but everything that one seeks in a better Cabernet Sauvignon. The Two Hands Sexy Beast Cabernet Sauvignons also rise to heights that only the best of the best can achieve. It is a big, bold wine that displays the traditional aromas of red currant, blackberry, plum and oak with the noticeable background flavors of fine spice and mint. The aftertaste is long, extremely complex and to say the least, very interesting. I know that true cab lovers may read this with a bit of skepticism because they often lay down their money and are often disappointed, which is definitely not the case here.
