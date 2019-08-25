The first Monday in September is Labor Day, a celebration of the social and economic achievements of American workers. It's also a day of recognition of their contributions to the strength, prosperity and well-being of our country. The holiday has been celebrated nationwide since 1894.
Some historians credit Peter J. McGuire, general secretary of the Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners and a co-founder of the American Federation of Labor, and Matthew Maquire, secretary of the Central Labor Union, Local 344 as the founders of Labor Day.
In 1882, McGuire suggested a day to honor workers "who from rude nature have delved and carved all the grandeur we behold." Maguire proposed the creation of a Labor Day holiday, a plan that was adopted by union members.
One of the more recognizable icons of labor and the contributions made by women in the workforce is "Rosie the Riveter." She is the ultimate representation of the indefatigable World War II-era woman who rolled up her sleeves, flexed her arm muscles and said, "We Can Do It!" But this image isn't the original Rosie.
In 1942, as World War II raged in Europe and the Pacific, and the song "Rosie the Riveter" filled radio waves across the home front. The "Rosie" image popular during the war was created by illustrator Norman Rockwell for the cover of the Saturday Evening Post on May 29, 1943 — the Memorial Day issue. Mary Doyle Keefe was the model for Rockwell's famous painting.
The magazine cover exemplified the American can-do spirit and illustrated the notion of women working in previously male-dominated manufacturing jobs — an ever-growing reality — to help the United States fight the war at home while the men fought overseas.
The cover was an enormous success, and soon stories about real-life "Rosies" began appearing in newspapers across the country. The government took advantage of her popularity and embarked on a recruiting campaign of the same name, which brought millions of women out of the home and into the workforce. To this day, Rosie the Riveter is considered the most successful government advertising campaign in history.
Although Labor Day commemorations, working conditions and the products made in this country may have changed, the spirit of the holiday and its recognition of the American worker's contributions to the quality of life we all enjoy remains steadfast to this day.
This Grilled Trout with Pineapple Cilantro Salsa is a delicious and modern way to give hardworking cooks a break on Labor Day!
GRILLED TROUT WITH PINEAPPLE CILANTRO SALSA
Four (1-pound) trout or tilapia without head, scaled, gutted and butterflied (skin on)
2 cups cubed fresh pineapple, plus 8 slices for garnish
2 green onions, chopped
1/4 cup finely chopped green pepper
1/4 cup minced fresh cilantro
4 teaspoons plus 2 tablespoons lime juice, divided
2 teaspoons salt, plus divided
2 teaspoons ground black pepper, divided
1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1/2 tablespoon poultry seasoning or Old Bay seasoning
2 tablespoons canola oil
To Make Salsa:
In a small bowl, combine pineapple, green onions, green pepper, cilantro, 4 teaspoons lime juice, 1 teaspoon each of the salt and black pepper, and the cayenne pepper. Refrigerate until serving.
To Grill the Fish:
1. Lightly coat grill rack with cooking oil. Light the grill. Mix oil, remaining salt and pepper, poultry or Old Bay seasoning and the remaining lime juice together. Drizzle oil over both sides of the trout and rub to coat evenly.
2. Grill the butterflied trout over a medium-hot fire, skin-side down, for 3 minutes. Do not turn the fish. Place the pineapple slices on the grill. Close the lid and continue to cook for another 3 minutes or until fish just begins to flake easily with a fork. Carefully transfer the trout, skin-side down, and the pineapple slices, grill-marked side up, to the plates. Serve with a few tablespoons of salsa on top.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.