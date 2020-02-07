I’m probably going to date myself; but, do you remember how we started races when we were kids?
Get Ready – Set – Go!
Well, February is the “GET READY” month in gardening.
April is "Go."
If it’s a normal year, we’ll get some days where the ground is dry enough to walk on and the garden and flower beds won’t be potential mud pits.
You know you’re going want to be outside on those days to breath in the fresh air and soak up some sunshine.
While you’re at it, you might want to get a few things done before spring gets here for real.
If you haven’t already, this is the last chance this season to prune some of your plants, bushes and trees.
Remember to leave your spring bloomers until after they flower.
Raspberries and blackberries should have their old fruiting canes removed and a liberal application of manure, compost or 10-10-10 fertilizer applied.
Check your bulb beds.
The tips of daffodils are already punching through the dirt.
If any have heaved out of the soil from repeated freezing and thawing, put them back where they belong.
Same goes with the lilies.
When all the stars align and the heavens are happy, the month of February can be when we begin to replenish all the beds at Hidden Harbor Park.
Most of the shaded areas are weeded, pruned and covered with leaf mold.
Sunny areas get wood mulch.
And growing areas (berries, asparagus, garden) receive compost.
If the February weather doesn’t cooperate with us, we still have March to get “SET."
Have you finished with the flower/seed catalogues?
Do you know what you’re going to order?
And, here’s the big question: Have you sent your order in?
I don’t want to seem “pushy” or anything, but you’re running out of time.
If you haven’t and you were thinking of ordering some of those beautiful lilies they’re selling now, here’s a piece of unsolicited advice: Don’t buy your lilies unless they are going to ship them to you in the fall.
Why?
Because the lilies you plant in the spring will not have the root system to support the above ground growth of the plant.
Some of those masterpieces can go to five or six feet, or more.
Planting in the fall gives them plenty of time to build a foundation.
Yes, of course, if you plant in the spring they will bloom.
Guess I’m getting lazy and don’t want to have to stake a bunch of stuff.
While working on the beds, scatter 10-10-10 all over.
I know, that’s cheating.
Look at it this way: Each of us only has so many springs during our time here.
What’s wrong with adding a little fertilizer to help it be the best spring ever?
Last thing: We’ve been talking about doing chores outside.
If we don’t get the dry days, stay off your lawn and out of your beds.
We already talked about this in a past article – remember the 90,000 critters you kill with each footstep?
