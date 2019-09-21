THE GARDEN CORNER: Time for fall cleanup

A couple of evenings ago there was a definite chill in the air. Did you feel it? Hard to believe — another year coming to an end.
With the shorter days now, many of us are thinking about all the fun we’re going to have putting our gardens to bed for the winter. I’m certain every gardener has their own way to close down shop for the year. But, have you ever stopped to wonder: Is there a right or wrong way to do some of this stuff? Probably not! But I needed a topic for this month’s column and this is it: Here are some of my “Do’s” and “Don’ts” — take them and use them; or not. Up to you.
Removing dead and broken limbs on trees and shrubs is a constant job in this wonderful woodland where we’re lucky enough to live. But the fall is the most important time to get these potential battering rams to a nearby brush pile. We all know the cold wind blows pretty good in this part of Missouri. Taking limbs now could very well lessen damage in the future.
Then there’s the annual, magical cascade of falling leaves that will require our attention: What to do with them all? First off — if you like your lawn and want to mow it next year, remove all the leaves. Layers of leaves can form a mat and suffocate the underlying grass.
What about the remaining sea of summer’s canopy? If they have fallen in a flower bed or the garden, I leave them alone. In the garden, the leaves get tilled in the spring. Those left in the flower beds are free to decompose and build up the soil in their own time. Any leaves left get mowed or shredded; then formed into a pile. The leaf mulch that results is a wonderful soil amendment.
It’s the time of year when our wildlife is beginning to contemplate a winter’s night. The black swallowtail — the spring 2020 edition — will be living in a chrysalis somewhere in amongst the leaves we collect. Also, on the ground we trod, frogs will be taking up napping territory and the mantis and the ladybugs will have already left their egg casings behind.
Yes, it’s nice to have a place look nice, but it doesn’t have to be perfect. Speaking of not having to be perfect, what about bushes, grasses, long-stemmed perennials? Stay or go? Here’s my 2 cents: Ornamental grasses especially afford our flying feathered friends a safe, cozy harbor. We leave ours until the spring. Black-eyed Susan and all types of coneflowers have seeds birds love. They stay until a warm day that always comes deep in winter. The seeds are gone by then and the sun feels good. Of course, we all know anything left standing above ground acts as an insulator for the plant beneath. Your perennials will love you for it. And, on a clear, frosty morning you will be rewarded for your kindness with a display of sparkly, jeweled ice dancing in the sunlight on everything left behind.
One more time! Order your bulbs — time is running out.
