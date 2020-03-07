Stand up and cheer.
We’re on the downhill slide toward growing season.
Here’s a quote from one of my favorite gardeners, Margaret Roach, when describing her thoughts about March gardening: “Make like a daffodil. Poke your head up and have a look around – but be prepared to abort the mission, perhaps several times, and even get snowed on,” (A Way to Garden.com).
That pretty much sums it up.
Still though, we’ll have days when we can get out.
If you need any ideas for chores to get done on those wonderful days when we’re transitioning from winter to full-on spring, this is what we’ll be doing.
As soon as the blinding purple pansies are on sale, a truck load of those tiny plants will get adopted to a new home.
I love March.
Color, finally.
As soon as you spy the Erigenia bulbosa in bloom you will know spring has arrived and you can begin planting all sorts of things; like, the seeds of larkspur; or cabbage, broccoli and cauliflower plants.
The days will be getting longer and warmer and that brings on the weeds.
Now is the time to apply a broadleaf herbicide if that is a technique you use to control such dastardly criminals such as Dandelions; or, the ever-popular Creeping Charlie.
Just remember, don’t broadcast or spay an area you will be using to garden or seed within a month.
Yes, I know the product labels say to allow 14 days before use.
Give it a month; you’ll be glad you did.
And while we’re talking about chemicals available to the home owner, if you use Tordon to kill shrubs and trees, allow at least a year before attempting to grow anything.
That is powerful stuff.
If you keep your eyes peeled, you may see you’re not the only one in the garden.
If you like your ravenous pet vole and your hard-digging mole, skip to the next paragraph.
For everybody else, go get some poison peanuts and TomCat Mole bait and go hunting.
Every place you see a hole and you think to yourself: “That’s a black snake home.”
Drop some peanuts down in there and walk away with a clear conscientious: the snake won’t eat the peanuts; but, the vole will.
You’re welcome.
For the disappointed who bought the expensive Mole bait and it didn’t work, my heart goes out to you.
Don’t give up.
The secret is finding the main tunnel.
Place the baits in the longest – the straightest - raised path you can find. You will triumph in the end.
Okay, before returning you to your regular programming.
What is an Erigenia bulbosa?
It is an early blooming, woodland perennial.
The tiny, beautiful flowers are made up of white pedals, accented with red (sometimes deep purple) stigma (the part of the flower that collects the pollen).
The plant blooms so early that it has earned the nickname: The Harbinger of Spring.
