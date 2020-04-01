Ahhh!
We made it to April.
This can be one of the best months of the entire year.
Honestly for me, there is not another place on this planet I’d rather be than right here during the spring.
Everything is renewed and alive.
Not even a pesky virus can dampen down the excitement.
If March was any indicator, this is going to be a wet spring.
That is going to make whatever we try to do much more difficult.
Just remember to stay off the wet ground as much as possible.
Assuming we get some dry stretches, April is a good month to weed everything for the first time.
For those of you who like to leave everything alone from the fall, now is the time to go through and perform your spring cleaning.
Compost the debris if you want to.
If not – burn it.
If there were any thugs, criminals or ugly critters left from fall, you just administered some Western justice.
If your plants are up and through the ground, now would be a good time to layer on some compost or mulch.
Remember, compost is available in Sedalia by the truck load - $10 a load.
You have to drop by the city’s Finance Department in the Municipal Building at 200 S. Osage and pay for your compost first.
Staff are there 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The compost facility is located at 27882 Highway U and its hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
If you fertilize your beds with a slow release, granular type, April is your month.
Same goes for any kind of lawn treatment like Weed & Feed or Crabgrass Control.
You’re out of time if your mower(s) need attention.
We’ll be mowing before the end of the month.
I’ll leave you with this thought.
Your place is probably like ours is right now.
There are bare root plants sitting in the dark waiting on a dry day to get put into the ground.
There are a few potted plants experiencing the same delay.
When a dry spell does come and you plant, remember our last frost date is April 15th.
That’s an average.
To be safe, whatever you put outside before Mother’s Day, you should be prepared to protect.
That’s mid-May.
One more thing.
For your covers: use some sort of linen or linen substitute.
Sure, plastic will keep the plant alive.
But every part of the plant that touches plastic will die.
I like using light-weight shade cloth.
You can get a lot for a little bit of money.
