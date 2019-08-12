THE GARDEN CORNER: Planning for fall planting

We made it through July! Sure, there were some really hot days; but, for July in Missouri, it wasn’t too bad.
We had plenty of rain too! A lot of our farming community got more rain than they needed. That, and the floods, have set some of them back for the year. I just mention it on the chance you’d keep them in your thoughts and prayers. For everyone else still alive and pretending to garden at this time of year, there are a few things we could be doing as we plod our way toward the approaching fall.
Speaking of which — fall planting! If you have dreamed of improving your spring flower show, this is your month. The catalogs arriving almost daily in our mailboxes are touting “super sales,” and they’re not kidding. Prices are at their lowest this time of year. Just one suggestion, if I might? If you want your tulips to come back year after year, spend the extra money and get the perennial varieties. I like the Darwins because their flower petals don’t blow off as easily as others in a wind.
Bulbs taken care of? What about other perennials or that tree or bush you’ve been wanting. Now, until the ground freezes, is a super time to plant.
Do you have problem areas in your lawn or are you wanting to “grass-in” a spot? August and September are perfect for getting a wonderful stand of grass. To ensure success, make certain the seed comes in contact with loose dirt (soil for the Purist) and keep the area moist (not soggy) until the seed sprouts. Just for good measure, I’d hit it with an application of fertilizer somewhere around late October, early November.
What about your perennials? Are some of them overgrown? Have past super bloomers begun to decline? Does your garden cub need plants to sell? Well, hello! August is at your beck and call for all your splitting needs! Whether you split for yourself or for someone else, do both of you a favor and include lots of starter material.
What do I mean by that? For instance, if you split a day lily, make sure you include a lot of what looks like nodules or elongated bulbs in your split. In other words, be generous.
Same suggestion goes for whatever you split. The more roots, the more bulbs, the more eyes; the better the start; hence, starter material.
OK, I’ve got to get the fall crops into the ground.
