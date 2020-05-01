The Nanking cherry bushes were loaded with blooms this year.
Do you know what wasn’t there?
Honeybees.
We’ve been here 35 years and there have always been lots of honeybees; especially when we kept them ourselves.
Well, what’s that got to do with garden? Just kidding.
Pollinators – that’s this month’s topic; or rather, helping our pollinators to survive.
When you say – pollinator, most people immediately think of the honeybee or butterfly.
Would you be surprised that the lesser long-nosed bat and hummingbirds are pollinators also?
The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service is plum full of information like that.
Without our little helpers, we would not be eating things like blueberries or tomatoes or almonds or 150 other food items.
We can probably all agree – which is rare today – that pollinators are pretty important.
So, what can we do to help them have a better summer?
Number one on the list is to limit pesticides (or don’t use at all).
Unless you have an infestation and have to burn the whole thing to the ground, please don’t use these chemicals.
Please?
Here are some proven techniques to encourage “good” bugs to wage war for you.
The best natural defense is having a yard or garden based upon a diversity of plants.
By that I mean you design a tapestry of flowering plants which bloom from early spring until late fall.
Try not to plant single flowering specimens – planting in bunches draws more visitors.
Add to your pollinator garden a source of water if possible.
A dish of wet send will become the local watering hole. Bushes – the Spicebush and Buttonbush come to mind – attract all sorts of attention.
If you do spot a cantankerous critter – tomato hornworm for example – pluck the interloper off with your hands and go fishing.
Sooner or later, the aphids are going to show up.
If you’ve got tons of ladybugs, you will have no problem.
For all the rest of us lucky people, hand washing gets those little dudes every time and they don’t come back.
Even doing everything we can to create a really good working, little biosphere, there is going to be damage.
How much damage we are willing to live with is where the decision is made on whether to use chemicals or not.
Maybe this year – pause.
Let nature work.
The ladybugs, butterflies and praying mantis will surely thank you for it.
