Don’t you think May was perfect.
Even with all the stuff going on with the virus, we could not have asked for a better May.
During a recent shopping trip to get annuals to fill in vacant spaces, one of our readers asked: “If you don’t want us to use pesticides, what should we do?"
Vincent, this month’s article is because of you; and, thanks for the question.
Let’s jump in past the point of beginners and go to at least intermediate level gardening experience.
That way we don’t have to talk about creating and maintaining a diverse landscape.
Instead, let’s talk about companion planting.
Thanks to Native Americans, it’s been around at least since we landed on these shores in the 1600’s.
Remember the magic 3 from Ag Class?
Corn, beans and squash (or melon).
The beans climb up the corn.
The flowers on the squash plant attract bugs, keeping them from the corn.
Companion planting allows us to address four important issues all at once.
What are they?
Pest control, attracting beneficial insects, increases crop production and improves space utilization.
Have you ever experienced the terrible disfiguring channels made by the leafminer?
We have.
For whatever reason, they love spinach leaves, and; this is weird – the hollyhocks.
If you have the same problem, plant some radish near your spinach.
The leafminers go to the radish leaves first and do not impact the root or radish.
By planting dwarf zinnias, you create a beacon for Lady bugs and their large appetites.
Every spring the local vendors have millions of marigolds.
Have you ever wondered why so many? Companion planting gardeners plant marigolds in both their flower beds and vegetable gardens.
Most bugs hate them.
We win.
And no spraying.
Before you email me, any variety of marigold will do.
Besides helping to control the insects we don’t want; companion planting attracts beneficial insects also.
Carrots, dill, parsley and parsnip bring some heavy hitters to the battle: praying mantises, ladybugs and spiders.
Whether we know it or not, most of us have been using companion planting techniques all along.
If your garden has sweet corn – first, the racoons love you - and you plant cantaloupe in between the rows, you are using the space utilization technique.
In addition, you are suppressing weed growth because of the shade produced by the large leaves of the cantaloupe. If you have never thought about or used “companion planting”, I would encourage your pursuit of the finer art of gardening and avail yourself of its many worthy tenants.
You’ll be glad you did.
One additional thing Vincent, there are a ton of books out there on any gardening subject you can think of.
I got the impression that you wanted to go as “natural” as possible.
With that thought in mind, here are a couple: Jerry Baker's "Terrific Garden Tonics!" and "The Well-Tended Perennial Garden" by Tracy Disabato-Aust.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.