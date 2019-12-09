THE GARDEN CORNER: Close out the season and plan for spring

Master Gardeners of Johnson County Missouri
We’ve had a pretty wet fall, and I’m willing to bet the winter is going to be the same. That’s not good news for all of us who like to get outside and play in the dirt. Still though, this is Central Missouri going into winter. You know we’ll get some perfectly beautiful, warm dry days to get out and get stuff done. If you haven’t already, here’s some ideas to consider.
Bushes — This is a great time to thin them out. While you’re at it, take all the dead and broken branches too. Has it been a while since you mulched that plant? There’s no time like now to get that done. Before layering in mulch, I throw a few handfuls of 10-10-0 fertilizer all around and dig it into the ground with my fingers. If it’s an acid-loving plant like azaleas or blueberry, they get a few handfuls of sulfur. Here’s a caution: If you start adding sulfur to your plants, please go purchase a good pH meter and learn how to use it. By adding elements to the soil, you are changing the environment that plant is living in. Sometimes when we care too much, we can end up doing serious damage to the very critter we were trying to help.
Most of the equipment we used to keep the yard and garden in good condition is done for the season. A good rainy-day activity, especially if you are lucky enough to have a place that’s warm and dry, is to perform post-season maintenance. Here’s a tip from my mechanic-friend Rick: “Tell your readers to run their small engines out of gas before storing them for winter. That way, they won’t have to see me in the spring.” We do it! Our machines run fine year after year.
What are you doing with all of those seed and flower catalogs arriving daily? Have you made your list of what is going to find its way to your backyard next year? Like me, you are probably drawn to the beautiful pictures of the most perfect plant there is on the planet. It would be best for our sanity if we remember that ours probably won’t look that good. There are some other things to remember too. If you’re ordering trees and bushes, go outside and measure the circumference of the grown tree and bush. That will keep you from planting too many too close.
Everybody likes blueberries (I think!). Before you order, is the site you’re going to put your berry the right place, e.g., right pH? Or, are you thinking of bringing more butterflies to your paradise? Do some research and find out what plants (host or nectar or both) would be best for the type you’re trying to attract.
Is one of your New Year’s resolutions to use less chemicals with your gardening? Good for you! A whole new world is about to open to you. Here are some topics that will take you to another galaxy on those cold winter nights: companion planting, organic gardening techniques, going native and tending the perennial garden.” Enjoy your new adventure!
Hope everyone has a great Christmas! Be well.
