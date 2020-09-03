Hurrah! We made it to September in spite of a record flood, a derecho and a pandemic.
Once again, we’ve proven the human spirit is indomitable; as are the plants in our care.
This month is one of the busiest of all twelve for gardeners.
If you strike up a conversation with them (remember social distancing), chances are they’ll be talking about renovating/fertilizing lawns for the winter or what kinds of spring bulbs they have on order.
Others might be working on their fall harvest or splitting spring blooming perennials.
You may encounter the intrepid purveyor of garden lore in search of the perfect solution to the devastating burrowing of the carpenter bee.
Since carpenter bees look a lot like bumble bees, it is important to be able to distinguish between the two.
If you capture a carpenter bee and turn it over, you will notice that its abdomen is shiny and hairless; whereas, a bumble bee’s abdomen is covered in hair.
If you attempt this identification method with live specimens, please be advised that no one will feel sorry for you and your pain for having subjected the bumble bee to a body search.
I would recommend the simple observation method.
The bee that is hovering near you most of the summer is the male carpenter bee.
The female is the critter who has drilled a one-half inch hole into your newly stained deck or recently painted porch.
The mating season (or the drilling season as some call it) begins in April and May.
The female excavates a short distance into the wood and then executes a right turn and digs a 4 to 6-inch tunnel where she lays an egg.
Shortly afterwards she dies.
The egg hatches in the August – September time frame and the new bee explores the surrounding area for a place to overwinter.
Knowing the mating season gives you the two times when the carpenter bee is the most vulnerable.
If the damage to your structures is severe, there are poisonous powders that can be applied to the entrance to the nest and should be done by a professional.
However, most homeowners can deter the bee’s destruction by simply eliminating the nesting sites and providing an alternative to drilling your deck.
“Bee Homes” are sold everywhere and provide a less lethal resolution.
Eliminating the nest requires some effort. If you have some steel wool and wood putty, stuff the tunnel with the wool and seal with the putty.
Why? To drill these holes requires a lot of energy and if there is an existing hole, the bee will use it instead of creating a new home.
Be honest – you would too!
If all else fails, do what a professional bug killer told me: Whack them a badminton racket.
