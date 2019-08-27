Chardonnay, the once reigning queen of the white wines is currently teetering a bit on the throne.
There are still places in this world where the name Montrachet (mohn rah shay) will engender smiles, sighs and an appreciative nod.
Montrachet Chardonnay wines have for decades, no, make that centuries, been considered at the apex of all white wines.
Coming from the hilly and cooler Burgundy region of France, it is a wine without peer that still commands a hefty price.
The growing of Chardonnay grapes on this continent opened a Pandora’s Box of available variations of the wine.
There were some exceptional wines produced that were true to its French sisters, but as with anything good, there were knockoffs.
All of the Chards were drinkable and many were quite good, but they were nothing like the Chardonnays of old that had created the varieties reputation.
Many of the lesser Chardonnay’s were not even aged in oak as the traditional style calls for.
Some producers even went as far as to ferment in oak casks as in the days of old.
It is that touch of oak and vanilla, derived from the barrels and casket that sets a true to the style Chardonnays .
As you have probably already deduced, I am about to introduce to two Chardonnay wines that are not only worthy of your attention, true to the style of old but are not in any way a copy-cat versions of their grandsire.
To put it in another way, these wines, while bowing to the traditional style have tinkered with the wine just a bit in order to make more the wine more friendly to today’s food choices and dining experience.
I will also announce that after sampling these wines I have resigned from the ABC Club (Anything But Chardonnay).
Columbia Winery 2016 Chardonnay ($15). This is undoubtedly among the best Chardonnay wine values in its very affordable price range. That's a pretty broad statement, but in the opinion of both myself and my focus group of tasters, the Columbia Winery 2016 Chardonnay fills that bill and then some. This is a comfortable wine that combines all of the elements of a fine Chardonnay into a mellow, soft, flavorful and easy to drink beverage. The aroma is alive with the scents of pears, apples and vanilla with a hint of roasted nuts in the background. The flavor is bright, fruity and crisp accenting green apples and pears. The finish is soft and possesses a toast-like element. From beginning to end, this is a grand wine and as we have previously stated, worth far more than its modest price tag, which belies its quality. I also would like to thank the Columbia Winery for reestablishing my faith in the Chardonnay grape and the wines that can be made from them.
William Hill Estate Winery 2017 North Coast Chardonnay ($17.99). To begin with, this wine is not one of those boring Chardonnays so very common today. It is a wine in which the fruit is boldly expressed in both the aroma and the flavor. The grapes have been selected from vineyards that lie in some of California's cooler regions, assuring the winemakers of quality grapes. The choice of grapes from the North Coast vineyards proves to be a good one as this wine displays all of the charm of a California Chardonnay. The aroma stresses a floral note, which includes orange blossom and jasmine, coupled with a mélange of tropical fruits and a great deal of citrus. The citrus and tropical fruits carry over into the flavor where they merge with oak and vanilla. The finish rounds off this cornucopia of flavor by presenting soft tropical fruits and citrus wrapped in a creamy silky mouth feel, a trait found only in better Chardonnays. This wine is a true California Chardonnay, big fruit, big flavor and definitely enjoyable. The wine also fits nicely in the price and quality niche that makes it a great buy for the quality offered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.