There are almost 5,000 wineries California and it would take about that many years to sample even a few of wines from all of them; a worthy quest, but quite impossible.
That is where wine reporters come in handy.
Today, modern science almost universally assures that there will be a sound wine inside the bottle we bring home, while in the past wines were more of a hit and miss situation.
In the “way back when,” the old caveat emptor, “let the buyer beware," was in full force.
The punt at the bottom of a bottle is still traditionally used but was put there to collect particles that were not removed, prior to bottling.
Wines could continue to ferment after bottling, clouding the wine.
The color could change and the wine might turn to vinegar and on and on.
Truthfully, you never really knew what was in the bottle of wine you bought.
Today, modern filtration and a better understanding of the science of winemaking have eliminated those once prevalent problems.
It is the wine reporters and columnists who try to guide your choice toward wines that are sound and will be worthy of your interest.
One among that host of wineries that has recently come to my attention are the wines of Girard Winery (girardwinery.com/current-releases?view_all).
Drawing the fruit for their wine from the prestigious Napa Valley, Girard makes wines that are not only enjoyable but also stress the popular attributes of each of the wines they make.
Girard 2017 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon ($40). For years, it has been the Cabernet Sauvignon that a winery’s reputation hangs on. There is no question or doubt that Cabernet Sauvignon wines are the most popular, talked about, argued over and criticized variety in the entire world of wine. To illustrate that, Inglenook Vineyards, which held an exalted position among wine enthusiasts, was totally destroyed when they used a screw top on their 1973 Cabernet Sauvignon, a decision from which they never recovered. The Girard 2017 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon started off with a less-than average growing season. A wet and cool spring was mitigated by a hot dry summer and the resultant grapes tested the Girard winemakers to their fullest. By carefully handling and some minor blending they came up with can only be described as a winner. The wine showcases blackberries and black currents with the telltale Girard signature flavor and aroma of fresh spice in the background. This wine is different enough from a typical California or Bordeaux Cabernet Sauvignon to command your attention and its style greatly expands the food selections that this wine will accompany.
Girard 2016 Napa Valley Old Vine Zinfandel ($28). It is a well-known fact that Zinfandel grapes from old vines take on a charm and style of their own. But how old do the vines have to be to be called “old vines.” The grapes for the Girard 2016 Napa Valley Old Vine Zinfandel come from vines that range between 30 and 90 years old, and for grape vines, that’s old. The result is striking. Big, bold aromas of raspberry, strawberry, mint and oak delight the senses. These aromas are carried over to the flavor where they merge with black pepper and exotic spice. The finish, which is exceptionally long, reprises the cherry and berry flavors. If you have never tried an “old vine” zin, this is your chance, and the experience will astound you.
Girard 2017 Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc ($18). This wine is a major sidestep from the traditional style. It is a dry white wine that is so loaded with fruit flavors it seems almost sweet. Gone are the grass, oak and lemon of the traditional Sauvignon Blanc. Also gone is the austere acid level and the limited food accompaniment requirements. If you are tired of the standard white wine fare, don't wait for this wine to disappear from dealer's shelves and gone forever will be a truly enjoyable experience.
