When wines are spoken about in general conversation, the wines in question would usually be French or Californian.
There are however many other countries that produce good wines and are often left in the shadows.
One among those rarely talked about are the wines of Spain and there is a good reason for that.
Up to the beginning of the last century, Spanish wines were not only poor but in most cases they were downright rotten.
In the 1860’s, when the "Great Wine Blight" hit France, Spain was still unaffected and many of the French grape growers headed south and settled in the northern part of Spain at the foot hills of the Pyrenees Mountains.
These expatriate French vintners began to make wine from the local grapes with the techniques they used to make their wine of old in France.
What they made were at best, poor.
Many of these vintners had brought cuttings from their former home and were waiting until those vines matured.
However, the damage had been done and wines from Spain were looked on as weak imitations of the real thing.
Adding to that, the Spanish cost of living was much lower than the other wine producing countries, so their prices were much lower giving the impression of an inferior product.
Time and modern winemaking has changed all of that.
Spain now produces some world class wines both from their native grapes, and the vines brought over by the French.
Today, the only problem that still remains is the question of price.
Again, due to the cost of living and manufacture, Spanish wines are still in the very affordable price range and, if I may put my head on the chopping block, they offer excellent quality for the money.
I have picked out several of these wines that I feel are worthy of your interest.
Bodegas Castillo de Monjardin 2017 Pinot Noir ($12). Putting a Pinot Noir in front of me is like waving a red flag in front of a bull; not a good move because I am very critical of this variety. The Bodegas Castillo de Monjardin Pinot Noir comes from a country not very well known for growing this variety. This Pinot Noir displays all of the classical flavors and substance one would expect in a Pinot Noir while retaining its Spanish characteristics by displaying that earthy element that marks it as definitely coming from Spain. The flavor is powerful, the wine enjoyable and can accompany a very broad spectrum of foods and is certainly worth more than its very reasonable price.
Bodegas Inurrieta Mimao Garnacha ($12). This truly Spanish wine has been made from the Garnacha grapes or as they are known in France and California Grenache. Garnacha produces wines with high concentrations of fruit, tannin and acids. Its flavors are most typically currant, cherry and raisin, and its aromas are of black pepper, menthol and licorice. This very well made wine also has a long and complex finish. This wine will be a sure hit when served with almost any Spanish fare such as Tapas as well as some of the more highly seasoned Italian dished and of course, all of the Mexican foods as well.
Bodegas Nekeas Vega Sindoa Barrel Fermented Chardonnay ($12). The operative word in this name is barrel fermented that represents a traditional and more costly way of producing a Chardonnay. As you might expect there will be oak in this wine, and there is, but in refined amounts that does not overpower and/or eliminate the true Chardonnay flavors and aromas but rather enhances them. This wine is heavy with the aroma of pear, apple, apricot and pineapple with notes of spice, cinnamon and clove in the background. These fruit aromas carry over to the taste, where they are intertwined with the oak and vanilla then ending in a fruity creamy mouth feel. The wine also fits nicely in the price and quality niche that makes it a great buy for the quality offered.
