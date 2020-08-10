In my first six articles about saving energy, I’ve focused on actions one can take to reduce energy usage that don’t cost money, but rather require a change in habits; the exception to this was adding insulation to your home.
This article will be about spending money to save both energy and money.
Air conditioning, heating and water heating are three areas that require the most energy in our homes.
Water heating with electricity is a dramatic example of how you can save energy and money by purchasing a more efficient water heater.
At my home I have a heat pump water heater which works like a heat pump for heating your home.
The cost of a heat pump water heater is about $600 more than a regular electric water heater.
However, it is estimated that this device will use 2500 fewer kilowatts of electricity per year, which will save you $300 at our present Evergy rates.
There is also a $300 tax credit on this water heater, so you can make up the $600 in one year and then save $300 per year for the life of the water heater.
This is an amazingly quick payback.
Air conditioning does not have such dramatic savings, but it can be significant.
Older AC units might have a SEER (seasonal energy efficiency ratio) of less than 10, while a newer one must be at least 13 SEER, about 30% more efficient.
The most efficient systems are geo-thermal and mini-split AC/heat pump units with possible SEER ratings in the high 20’s.
Geo-thermal are the most expensive; mini-split can be comparable in efficiency, less costly and can work at temperatures as low as zero.
Mini-splits do not use ductwork, but have an inside unit that distributes the conditioned air.
There are tax credits on these devices also.
Your payback will be longer than for the water heater, and will depend on many different factors, so getting consultation from heating and cooling experts is important.
What about other electrical appliances? If you have a very old refrigerator or freezer (first standards set in 1978), you could save $250/year in energy costs to replace it.
My advice would be to get a kilowatt meter, which costs around $15, to measure how much electricity an individual appliance uses, and make an informed decision from your results.
You can even use this meter to determine how much energy an electrical device uses when it’s off but still plugged in.
With cooking stoves and clothes dryers, the main way to save energy is to use them less.
They don’t have Energy Star ratings.
