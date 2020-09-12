After talking last month about spending money to save money by purchasing more efficient heating and cooling systems, hot water heaters and appliances, my next two articles will be about going electric as much as possible as you buy outside equipment and vehicles.
The idea of electrifying everything is being promoted by those who see the transition from fossil fuels to electricity for power as a major way to attack the climate emergency we are experiencing, by switching to renewables to generate our electricity.
Reducing fossil fuel use is, in my estimation, an excellent reason to electrify, but there are other reasons.
I’ll take electric lawn mowers as an example, but most comments would be applicable to other power tools like grass trimmers, leaf blowers or chain saws.
An electric lawn mower generally weighs less than a gas mower and is certainly easier to start than a pull-type starter on a gas mower.
The average electric mower is quieter, 75 decibels vs. 95 for a gas mower; above 85 decibels can contribute to hearing loss.
Electric mowers produce around one-tenth of the air pollution that a gas mower produces (carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons) that are detrimental to our health if breathed.
As we move more and more to renewable energy, then electric tools will have zero emissions; the emissions counted now are from electricity generation from fossil fuels.
Electric tools require less maintenance (no tune-ups) and cost less to operate.
I have a lawn that takes around an hour to mow and I estimate it costs me about 5 cents for the electricity I use with my electric mower.
Not having gas stored in your garage and having to deal with toxic gas fumes and the high flammability of gas are added bonuses.
So, are there some drawbacks to going electric?
For one, you may have to pay more for an electric tool with the equivalent power of a gas-powered one.
You may have a situation, such as a larger lawn, that requires more mowing time than can reasonably be handled by today’s batteries.
There is some toxicity within the batteries (lithium-ion) being used today, and recycling them has not yet been developed to the extent it should.
This toxicity problem could be addressed by using corded tools rather than battery-operated ones.
Of course there is a lot of toxicity in the mining of fossil fuels, also.
My first recommendation for power tools would be ‘human powered’ (like a rake instead of a leaf blower), second would be corded electric tools and third would be battery-operated electric tools.
