Cabernet Sauvignon wine is universally acknowledged as the king of the red wines.
There has been no other variety that has engendered more discussion, criticism and even an occasional fist fight as has Cabernet Sauvignon.
During World War II, both sides tried to avoid any fighting in the grape-growing regions.
Three days after France capitulated in 1940, Nazi Reichsmarschall Hermann Goering descended on Paris to collect (steal) as many bottles of rare wine that he could find, most specifically Cabernet Sauvignon.
The clever French, expecting this to happen, had hidden most of their rare wines and the Reichsmarschall left empty handed and disappointed.
Another historical fact about the variety is that in 1945, the year of the French liberation, is considered to be the finest vintages of the 20th century.
The American versions of Cabernet Sauvignon have, in many instances, proven to be at the least the equal to the French greats and in some cases, even better.
Modern American farming and winemaking have been able to produce excellent Cabs with greater consistency and at a considerably lower cost to the consumer.
I was privileged to sample some recent American versions of the variety and found that they give the drinker a very fine wine and at a dramatically lower price than the French megabuck better cabs.
Please do not serve any red wines the day you get them.
All red wines are subject to “bottle sickness” from the shaking and need a day or so to “calm down”.
Charles Krug 2016 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon ($39). This wine is about as classical as a Cab can get. What impressed me was that the tannins have been held in check and combine with the rest of the elements of the wine to produce a velvety mouth feel without years of further bottle aging. The wine has an inviting ruby color and like the bottle in Alice in Wonderland, seems to beckon "drink me." The flavor is a mélange of dark, sweet cherries and boysenberries, all wrapped in a blanket of soft oak. The finish is long and adds considerably to the charm of this wine. Your wine vendor will most probably have this wine on his/her shelves but if not, it can be obtained at charleskrug.com.
Louis M. Martini 2016 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon ($40). Louis M. Martini (louismartini.com) has produced wine since the end of Prohibition in 1933, making it one of the oldest wineries in the Napa Valley. Cherry is the featured flavor and aroma followed very closely by summer berries and a slight amount of oak in the background. Here too, the tannin is held in check and combines with the rest of the elements in the wine to produce a soft velvety mouth feel. I found this to be an excellent example of the Cabernet Sauvignon style that will accompany a broad spectrum of foods and should not be relegated to be served only with the heavy red meats.
2016 Oak Farm Lodi Cabernet Sauvignon ($25). This exceptional Cabernet Sauvignon from Oak Farm Vineyards (oakfarmvineyards.com) captures Lodi’s unique location with aromas of loamy earth, black currant and tobacco. The wine displays a full body, with soft tannins and integrated structure leading to a fruit ladened finish that is memorable. Sipping a glass of this wine is the perfect way to indulge in a classic California Cab without breaking the bank
2015 Long Meadow Ranch Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon ($52). This 2015 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon from Long Meadow Ranch (longmeadowranch.com) is a true expression of the varieties attributes and proudly displays its Napa Valley birthplace. This wine is dark in color with a prominent aroma that showcases plum and boysenberry. These carry over to the flavor where they mingle with cherry element and the very discernible flavors of chocolate followed by a hint of oak. This wine has a wonderful softness about it and reflects many of the flavor and aromas that can be found only in well made, well aged wines.
