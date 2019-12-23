‘12 Days of Christmas’ price tag about $39,000

If during the Christmas season your true love gave to you every item in the song “The 12 Days of Christmas,” this year it would cost almost $39,000.
The biggest expenditure would come on day seven with the price tag for seven swans topping $13,000.
As it has for the past 36 years, PNC Wealth Management recently released its Christmas Price Index, which takes a whimsical look at the price of the dozen gifts in the song.
If one were to purchase each of the items once, the total would be $38,993, compared to $38,926 last year. If one were to purchase the items each time they repeat throughout the song, the price would be more than $150,000.
While the price of most items has remained more or less steady in the past year, the price of turtle doves has dropped 20% compared to 2018. The price of golden rings has increased by 10%. Geese also are more expensive, by 7%, this year.
Here’s the breakdown, from PNC Financial Services Group:
- A partridge in a pear tree: $210.17
- Two turtle doves: $300
- Three French hens: $181.50
- Four calling birds: $599.96
- Five golden rings: $825
- Six geese a-laying: $420
- Seven swans a-swimming: $13,125
- Eight mads a-milking: $58
- Nine ladies dancing: $7,552.84
- 10 lords a-leaping: $10,000
- 11 pipers piping: $2,478.87
- 12 drummers drumming: $ 2,972.25
The amounts have been adjusted for labor retroactively to 1984.
