There is an area in Italy, located at the foothills of the Alps, called Alto Adige that is the total antithesis of Italy, the Italian character and even Italian wine.
Once part of the Austro-Hungarian Empire, the area was ceded to Italy after the First World War and was previously known as Sud (South) Tyrol.
This area, like Alsace in France, is totally Germanic in language (although they also can speak Italian and many of the towns still have Germanic names), dress, appearance, character and everything else Germanic.
Another area of deviation is their wines.
The vineyards of Alto Adige are blessed by the mineral-ladened water that flows from the Alps, imparting to the wines their signature mineral background.
Among the top wine producers of the region is Ailos Lageder and every one of their wines that I have sampled have been interesting, outstanding and should be experienced.
I also realize that some of these wines are a bit costly, but you don’t get a Tesla for the price of a Kia Soul.
Ailos Lageder 2017 Schiava Römigberg ($70). The Schiava grape is little known outside of the Germanic countries. It is a novel and interesting variety for it more closely resembles a white wine than a red. Wine made from the Schiava grape, is a light bodied, light colored wine (not rosé color but a bit darker) that displays a berry fruit aroma and a raspberry and spice flavor followed by a fruity, moderately long finish. Because of its Tyrolean ancestry, the Ailos Lageder 2017 Schiava Römigberg is the perfect wine to accompany the cold cuts that the Germanic people love, as well as with cheese or bacon based foods and anything usually associated with red wines. To put it more simply, the Ailos Lageder 2017 Schiava Römigberg is a bratwurst's best friend and a great departure from the “same old thing.”
Alois Lageder Lowengang Chardonnay ($57). For those of you whose high school German may be a bit rough, Lowengang translates as Lions Passage. This is a good name because when you see a lion coming toward you it is best to give way and let him pass. The same holds true for this Chardonnay; most of the other Chardonnay wines in the market place will have to give way to this exceptional wine. The wine displays all of the classical flavors and aromas expected of a Chardonnay but it is as though a flavor and aroma amplifier has been added to the wine. If you enjoy a Chardonnay and have been disappointed by what is currently available, try this one, it will show you why I have become Lagedrized.
Alois Lageder Haberle 2017 Pinot Bianco ($26). The Pinot Bianco, or as it is also known Pinot Blanc, grape has seen little service in the United States. One sip of the Alois Lageder Haberle 2017 Pinot Bianco will have you scratching your head in wonderment as to why the lack of popularity over here. This delightful wine offers an aroma of apple, orange and melon aroma wrapped in a soft layer of oak which carry on to the flavor where they mingle with vanilla and a touch of citrus. The wine also displays a crisp acid bite, which enhances and amplifies its flavors and the flavors of foods that it is served with. This wine, because of its structure, allows it to accompany a very broad spectrum of foods and it is also a wine that I believe you will enjoy as much as I did.
Alois Lageder 2017 Forra ($31). This dry white wine was made from a grape found almost exclusively in Alto Adige, the Manzoni Bianco, is a cross between Riesling and Pinot Blanc (Bianco). It is an interesting white wine that displays the flavor and aroma of peach, nectarine and other stone fruits backed up my a very noticeable citrus. I say no more; if you like white wines try this one, it will be an adventure into the future.
