It’s a sad day when a wine columnist has to eat his own words but it has happened to yours truly.
I recently wrote about some very excellent Bordeaux sweet wines while condemning many of the other sweet wines on the market.
I now have to admit I was wrong.
An old friend, Donna White of Donna White Communications called me to task by presenting me with three easily affordable sweet wines from Italy that are considerably above the commonplace in all facets of wine quality and also put me to shame.
To most of the wine purists even the mention of sweet wines will result in some nasty comment but you can be assured that most of them have never tasted a fine, well made sweet wine.
I will say that I am not one of those purists.
I like my dry wines when served where a dry wine belongs and the same holds true for the sweet wines.
One Thanksgiving I served a Beaujolais Nouveau with dinner.
The dry wine clashed with the sweet accompaniments to the turkey and almost ruined the meal.
What that indicates is the dry wines have their place and so do the sweet wines.
My suggestion, give one a try with or as desert, you may get a big surprise.
Mosketto Frizzante Bianco ($12)
This is another Italian masterpiece, a sweet wine that goes far beyond its sweetness by presenting a whole basket of fascinating flavors and aromas.
The name says it all; it is a Moscato that is slightly sparkling (frizzante) and white (Bianco).
Another plus is that this wine and all of the other Mosketto wines come from Piedmont where, in my opinion, the best of the best Italian wines come from.
This wine is a basket of summer fruits and flowers.
The aroma is heavy with the scents of wild flowers and apricots with a hint of honey which carries through to the flavor and then onto an almost unforgettable finish.
The sweetness of this wine does not hide any of the features we look for in a fine wine.
Mosketto Frizzante Rosato ($12)
Halfway between Rome and Milan lies the town of Piza known for its famed leaning tower and half way between a white and a red wine lies the rosé wines, known for their multifaceted flavors and aromas.
Even in the depths of winter, a rosé wine would be reminiscent of springtime.
By combining the white moscato grape with the red branchetto, the Mosketto winemakers have created a most fascinating blend.
This wine's aroma also features flowers but in this case combined with plum and peach.
The flavor is not cloying but uses its sweetness to amplify the fruit of the aroma and not hide them is a cloud of sugar.
The finish is long, persistent and very enjoyable.
Mosketto Frizzante Rosso ($12)
For some, red wines are just too powerful and very challenging.
The Mosketto Frizzante Rosso puts a completely different face on red wines.
Made as a sweet wine, a style that is rarely seen in red wines, the sweetness downplays all of the facets of a red wine that some find objectionable such as the tannin (mouth pucker) and the high fruit acid (sharpness) replacing them with a soft and smooth approach without any loss of the flavors and aromas that have made red wines so popular.
The aroma here is also very floral and combines with a hint of cherry.
The flavor favors the darker summer fruits such as black raspberry, plum and pomegranate, all in dignified and very enjoyable but none in overpowering amounts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.