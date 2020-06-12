It took almost one thousand years for the vineyards in Burgundy, France, to become dedicated to specific varieties and, it was the Pinot Noir and Chardonnay that became the masters of that fiefdom.
When winemaking got started in California, the vintners planted anything and everything that they could lay their hands on.
One among them, a faux Hungarian Count, Agoston Haraszthy, is often credited with bringing to California most of the grape vines that have found a home there.
It is an American trait not to waste time, so it has taken our vintners only 150 years and modern science to determine what grows best and where.
Once the best locations were determined, American vintners began to make wines from their grapes; however, it was not that simple.
The American grapes were not mirror images of their French parents and the winemakers had to discard the French winemaking techniques and develop new ways to turn those finicky grapes into exceptional wines.
Among the myriad of producers of the Pinot Noir and Chardonnay wines only a few have mastered those hard-to-work with grapes and are producing outstanding wines.
I recently had the privileged to sample some wines from one of those latter day vintners, Gary Farrell who has specialized in Pinot Noir and Chardonnay.
Gary Farrell 2017 Olivet Lane Vineyard Russian River Valley Chardonnay ($45). If you are a believer in omens, this wine started off with the grapes being picked on Aug. 21, 2017, the day of the total solar eclipse. I truly wonder if the vintners had some concerns at that time as to the destiny of the wine because of that omen. It was however a good omen as the wine made from those grapes is not only outstanding, but memorable. If you are seeking a carbon copy of a French Montrachet, you will be disappointed as this wine is a true child of California. The aromas of apples, peaches and pears are intertwined with notes of fragrant summer flower. The flavor and finish is about as kaleidoscopic as it can get displaying a host of summer fruit flavors. I believe that this wine will set the stylistic direction for better Chardonnays for years to come.
Gary Farrell 2017 Vineyard Russian River Valley Pinot Noir ($45). The grapes for this wine were sourced from seven of the top vineyards in the Russian River Valley and those grapes too were picked on the day of the eclipse. The fruit from each vineyard add their particular nuance to the final blend that resulted in a, delicately scented and brightly flavored wine. Cherries, both the fruit and the blossoms completely dominate the aroma along with vanilla and toasted nuts. These aromas carry over to the flavor where they mingle with the flavor of dark sweet chocolate and just a hint of oak. This is a wine that should not be taken for granted. It is a grand example of what a fine, well made California Pinot Noir should be like.
Gary Farrell 2017 Vineyard Russian River Valley Chardonnay ($35). This wine was made from a compendium of grapes from famous vineyards in the Russian River Valley, a region well known for the quality of their grapes and were also picked on the day of the eclipse. The wine displays a pleasant, full-fruit aroma accenting lemon, melon, peach and pear with hints of green tea, jasmine and two of my personal favorite’s, arugula and wasabi. These flavors continue on to the finish where they mingle with tropical fruit and green apple. This wine has an incomparable and unforgettable silky finish with hints of flavors that I have never before experienced in a Chardonnay.
I would like to offer a caveat. It is customary to serve white wines slightly chilled. Unfortunately, all too often the wines are served too cold so their characteristics become muted. If the wine fogs the glass, it is too cold. Twenty minutes in the refrigerator door or 15 minutes on a shelf should be more than enough.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.