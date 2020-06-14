The French wine producing region of Côtes du Rhône of southeastern France has become famous for its rosé wine and the style called Chateauneuf du Pape (New House of the Pope), a red wine that can be made from as many a 13 different grape varieties.
Most of the red wines produced in the Cotes Du Rhone are blends of three or four different grape varieties such as Mourvedre, Carignan, Grenache and Syrah; varieties that seem to have found few champions in this country but are standouts when they come from the Côtes du Rhône.
Where these wines divert from the other red wines is that the vintners of the Côtes du Rhône will also occasionally include white grapes in small amounts to the blend to add a more floral aroma to their wines.
What troubles me is all of the sampling that must go into the creating of the final blend; I would believe that it is formidable at best.
The wines of the Côtes du Rhône are a also a first-class lesson in the differences that location makes between Southeastern French wines and the California wines and there is a definite and noticeable difference.
The wines take totally different routes in the flavor and finish department by presenting a softer flavor and finish that is often described as silky smooth.
These wines are also in the affordable range so trying them won’t break the bank, however, I do not believe that these wines will be readily available in the local supermarkets but they are definitely on the internet or stores devoted to wine. J
ust search the name and a bunch of suppliers and prices will pop up.
Cotes du Rhone 2017 Domaine Saint Gayan Trescartes ($16.99). This Grenache, Syrah and Mourvedre blend called Trescartes (three cards) is just one of the many blends the region is famous for, and this one is an interesting one. This blend boasts a medium body and a full fruity aroma featuring dried summer fruits Blackberries, dark plums and spice. I was impressed by the softness and depth of flavor of this wine. It is definitely a step in the right direction for the modern French wines and also a wine that should definitely be tried.
Domaine Pere Caboche 2018 Cotes-du-Rhone ($14.99). This wine is also a blend of three grape varieties that do magnificently in the Rhone region; Grenache, Carignan and Syrah. The addition of Carignan, a grape variety that California winemakers seem to have rejected, adds a whole new layer of flavor and aroma to the mix. Together these grape varieties combine to make a soft, easy to drink wine whose aroma is heavy with the aromas of dried fruits, leather, tobacco and spice. The flavor also features these aromas and a delightful under flavor of blackberries berries. I was impressed by the softness and depth of flavor of this wine. It is definitely a step in the right direction for the modern French wines and it is also a wine that should definitely be tried just for the experience for this wine is very, very French.
E. Guigal 2016 Cote Du Rhone ($14.99). Just from the date alone you know that this is a well-aged wine and it shows all of the softness that age imparts. The wine exhibits the flavors and aromas of red and black fruits and the tell-tale signature of ground pepper. The wine also presents a soft, silky, very long-lasting finish. This wine is so well made that the producers claim that it will last unopened for a long time in the bottle if you are one of those who like to lay their wines down to allow them to “improve” with several years of quiet resting. I must admit that I have never been able to age my wines. I can’t resist the fact that they are lying there doing nothing when they should be opened and enjoyed. As one of my wine mentors once admonished me “don’t worship your wines, drink them.”
