Just in the event that you have not noticed, its football season and with football season comes that great American pastime of tailgating.
The question then arises, what is the beverage for tailgating?
Tailgating is no longer the quick sandwich and a coke or a beer of the past but has become an almost epicurean event and thus deserves an equally epicurean beverage.
What can be more epicurean than a wine?
Rising to the occasion, several wineries have produced wine in small, easy to carry non-glass containers that is the perfect beverage for the semi-epicurean tailgate party.
The new wine packaging has several benefits.
In the past, if wine was brought to a stadium tailgate party, the bottle was usually 750ml.
In most states, carrying an open bottle of wine in an automobile is against the law, so the bottle was often finished which could result in a DUI on the way home.
The smaller bottles will definitely allow the enjoyment of some wine with your pre-game tailgate party without the fear of intoxication or the problems it can engender.
I must insert here a fact that when its taken with food, the intoxicating effect of wine is greatly reduced but that is no reason or excuse for overdoing it.
My personal motto in all things alcoholic that I strictly observe is moderation.
Among the gang that are rushing to get these small wine containers out to the public is Sutter Home, one of the few larger family owned wineries still operating in California.
The wineries founder, Bob Trinchero, is the same guy that started and reigned over the white Zinfandel craze of several years ago.
Looking into the future, Sutter Home strikes again by offering their wines in the new clear 187ml screw top plastic bottles.
The Sutter Home wine library of wines is among the most extensive in California and is present in the regular sized 750ml bottles as well as the new 187ml minis.
If you are looking for a Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio or even a Moscato that are wines of quality, they have them in regular sized bottles and the new mini’s and are perfect for tailgating or resting after a day of hunting or camping.
Bandit West Coast Wines presents their wines in Soft, easy to open, easy to carry and easy to chill 500ml Cardboard containers.
The beauty of the Bandit wines is not the container but the wine that is inside it.
I sampled three of the bandit wines, a California Chardonnay that was excellent, a California Pinot Grigio that was the equal to some of the best that I had previously tasted and a Washington State Cabernet Sauvignon that was quite a pleasant surprise to a wine curmudgeon like me.
These wines are well-made wines that offer the true and individual characteristics of the varieties they present.
If you are a wine purist who insists on their wine in bottles and a cork to pull, as they would say in Brooklyn New York, “FERGETABOUTIT”, these wines are considerably better than average regardless of the packaging.
Finally, for the tailgater or hunter who must wrap his or her hands around a cool can there is the Pomelo canned wines.
For many years it was thought that wines that have been put into metal cans would develop a “metallic taste.”
Modern metallurgy has eliminated that problem very nicely so there are no “off” or strange tastes or aromas to be encounter but exactly what the variety calls for.
I sampled a Sauvignon Blanc and a generic labeled Rosé Wine and found nothing different or objectionable about them just good and enjoyable wine.
I am in no way suggesting the elimination of the glass wine bottle and the cork, I am still a reactionary when it comes to that, but these “different” containers serve a purpose.
It is for those who want to enjoy a well-made wine but are not at there usual habitats.
